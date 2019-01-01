Crown Baus Capital Corp is a global acquisition development stage company focused on high-tech, pharmaceutical development, entertainment & media, education, and financial services. The company offers high-tech Incubation solutions for improving the technology business from the incubation stage, consulting and expanding the business. It also offers pharmaceutical development which includes horticulture, laboratories, manufacturing, distribution, and tracking. In addition, it also provides entertainment & media division which focuses on providing resources for motion pictures, web movies, and television which includes the documentary and reality TV markets. Further, it provides educational resources and services to professionals and financial and banking solutions to various industries.