There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Crown Baus Capital Corp is a global acquisition development stage company focused on high-tech, pharmaceutical development, entertainment & media, education, and financial services. The company offers high-tech Incubation solutions for improving the technology business from the incubation stage, consulting and expanding the business. It also offers pharmaceutical development which includes horticulture, laboratories, manufacturing, distribution, and tracking. In addition, it also provides entertainment & media division which focuses on providing resources for motion pictures, web movies, and television which includes the documentary and reality TV markets. Further, it provides educational resources and services to professionals and financial and banking solutions to various industries.

Analyst Ratings

Crown Baus Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crown Baus Capital (CBCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crown Baus Capital (OTCEM: CBCA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Crown Baus Capital's (CBCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crown Baus Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Crown Baus Capital (CBCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crown Baus Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Crown Baus Capital (CBCA)?

A

The stock price for Crown Baus Capital (OTCEM: CBCA) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:20:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crown Baus Capital (CBCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crown Baus Capital.

Q

When is Crown Baus Capital (OTCEM:CBCA) reporting earnings?

A

Crown Baus Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crown Baus Capital (CBCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crown Baus Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Crown Baus Capital (CBCA) operate in?

A

Crown Baus Capital is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.