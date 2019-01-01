Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cathay General
Cathay General Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting CATY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -40.79% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Cathay General maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cathay General, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cathay General was filed on October 1, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 1, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cathay General (CATY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $25.00. The current price Cathay General (CATY) is trading at is $42.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
