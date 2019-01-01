Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.990
Quarterly Revenue
$179.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$179.4M
Earnings History
Cathay General Questions & Answers
When is Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) reporting earnings?
Cathay General (CATY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.62.
What were Cathay General’s (NASDAQ:CATY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $123.5M, which missed the estimate of $124.7M.
