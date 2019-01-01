QQQ
Capitan Mining Inc is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company is focused on the 100% owned gold and silver Penoles project in Durango, Mexico.


Capitan Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capitan Mining (CAPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capitan Mining (OTCPK: CAPTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capitan Mining's (CAPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capitan Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Capitan Mining (CAPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capitan Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Capitan Mining (CAPTF)?

A

The stock price for Capitan Mining (OTCPK: CAPTF) is $0.2435 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:48:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capitan Mining (CAPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capitan Mining.

Q

When is Capitan Mining (OTCPK:CAPTF) reporting earnings?

A

Capitan Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capitan Mining (CAPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capitan Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Capitan Mining (CAPTF) operate in?

A

Capitan Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.