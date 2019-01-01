Calix (NYSE:CALX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$184.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$184.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Calix using advanced sorting and filters.
Calix Questions & Answers
When is Calix (NYSE:CALX) reporting earnings?
Calix (CALX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Calix (NYSE:CALX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which missed the estimate of $-0.15.
What were Calix’s (NYSE:CALX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $126.1M, which beat the estimate of $123.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.