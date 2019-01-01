Calix (NYSE:CALX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Calix
Calix Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Calix (NYSE: CALX) was reported by Needham on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting CALX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.39% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Calix (NYSE: CALX) was provided by Needham, and Calix maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Calix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Calix was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Calix (CALX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $73.00 to $60.00. The current price Calix (CALX) is trading at is $37.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.