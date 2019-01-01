QQQ
Range
111.06 - 117.38
Vol / Avg.
494.8K/516.4K
Div / Yield
0.5/0.44%
52 Wk
39.02 - 125.25
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
1.3
Open
115.5
P/E
5.89
EPS
5.83
Shares
15.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Arch Resources Inc is a producer of metallurgical and coking coal. The company sells its coal to power plants, steel mills, and industrial facilities. Its operating segment includes Powder River Basin (PRB); Metallurgical (MET); Other Thermal and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Powder River Basin (PRB) segment. Its PRB segment containing the company's primary thermal operations in Wyoming. The MET segment, containing the company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia, and the Other Thermal segment containing the company's supplementary thermal operations in Colorado and Illinois. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS12.00013.190 1.1900
REV691.500M805.697M114.197M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arch Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arch Resources (ARCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Arch Resources's (ARCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arch Resources (ARCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting ARCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.25% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arch Resources (ARCH)?

A

The stock price for Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) is $112.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arch Resources (ARCH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Arch Resources (ARCH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) reporting earnings?

A

Arch Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Arch Resources (ARCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arch Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Arch Resources (ARCH) operate in?

A

Arch Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.