|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|12.000
|13.190
|1.1900
|REV
|691.500M
|805.697M
|114.197M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arch Resources’s space includes: Enviva (NYSE:EVA), American Res (NASDAQ:AREC), Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG).
The latest price target for Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting ARCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.25% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH) is $112.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Arch Resources (ARCH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Arch Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arch Resources.
Arch Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.