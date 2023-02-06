Tyson Foods, Activision Blizzard And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With Nasdaq stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows: Wall Street expects

TSN

to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares gained 1.3% to $64.86 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting

CMI

to have earned $4.56 per share on revenue of $7.20 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cummins shares gained 0.1% to $256.40 in after-hours trading.

BRX

reported retirement of John G. Schreiber from Board of Directors. The company named Sheryl M. Crosland as new Chair. Brixmor Property shares fell 1.6% to close at $23.52 on Friday

Analysts expect

ATVI

to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion after the closing bell. Activision shares rose 0.2% to $75.42 in after-hours trading. After the markets close,

PINS

is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $886.44 million. Pinterest shares fell 0.1% to $27.47 in after-hours trading.