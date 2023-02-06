ñol


Tyson Foods, Activision Blizzard And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 6, 2023 4:07 AM | 1 min read
Tyson Foods, Activision Blizzard And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With Nasdaq stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows: Wall Street expects
Tyson Foods, Inc.TSN
to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares gained 1.3% to $64.86 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting
Cummins Inc. CMI
to have earned $4.56 per share on revenue of $7.20 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Cummins shares gained 0.1% to $256.40 in after-hours trading.
Brixmor Property GroupBRX
reported retirement of John G. Schreiber from Board of Directors. The company named Sheryl M. Crosland as new Chair. Brixmor Property shares fell 1.6% to close at $23.52 on Friday
Check out our premarket coverage here
Analysts expect
Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI
to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion after the closing bell. Activision shares rose 0.2% to $75.42 in after-hours trading. After the markets close,
Pinterest, Inc. PINS
is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $886.44 million. Pinterest shares fell 0.1% to $27.47 in after-hours trading.
