Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bloomin Brands
Bloomin Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting BLMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.05% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Bloomin Brands maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bloomin Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bloomin Brands was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bloomin Brands (BLMN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $26.00. The current price Bloomin Brands (BLMN) is trading at is $20.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
