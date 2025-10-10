Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Dividend Yield: 7.09%

7.09% Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $52 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $52 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $47 to $44 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating and slashed the price target from $47 to $44 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64% Recent News: On Sept. 10, Oxford Industries reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance.

On Sept. 10, Oxford Industries reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dividend Yield: 8.00%

8.00% BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $8 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $8 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $9 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Bloomin’ Brands reported second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On Aug. 6, Bloomin' Brands reported second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)

Dividend Yield: 6.10%

6.10% Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $4 to $5 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $4 to $5 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $3 to $4 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $3 to $4 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Oct. 8, Designer Brands announced that Jared Poff will resign as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.

On Oct. 8, Designer Brands announced that Jared Poff will resign as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.

