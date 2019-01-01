ñol

Bloomin Brands
(NASDAQ:BLMN)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurant & leisure sector are trading higher amid overall market strength.
20.96
2.08[11.02%]
At close: May 26
20.96
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.25 - 21.95
52 Week High/Low17.27 - 30.4
Open / Close19.25 / 20.96
Float / Outstanding64.6M / 88.7M
Vol / Avg.5.9M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E8.99
50d Avg. Price21.29
Div / Yield0.56/2.97%
Payout Ratio6.67
EPS0.85
Total Float64.6M

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bloomin Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.800

Quarterly Revenue

$1.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.1B

Earnings Recap

 

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bloomin Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $153.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bloomin Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.56 0.65 0.33
EPS Actual 0.60 0.57 0.81 0.72
Revenue Estimate 1.04B 1.04B 1.03B 954.33M
Revenue Actual 1.05B 1.01B 1.08B 987.47M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bloomin Brands using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bloomin Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reporting earnings?
A

Bloomin Brands (BLMN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.28, which hit the estimate of $0.28.

Q
What were Bloomin Brands’s (NASDAQ:BLMN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1B, which missed the estimate of $1B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.