Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Bloomin Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $153.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bloomin Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.56
|0.65
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.57
|0.81
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|1.04B
|1.03B
|954.33M
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|1.01B
|1.08B
|987.47M
Bloomin Brands Questions & Answers
Bloomin Brands (BLMN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which hit the estimate of $0.28.
The Actual Revenue was $1B, which missed the estimate of $1B.
