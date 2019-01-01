QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8M
Div / Yield
0.8/0.89%
52 Wk
77.95 - 98.09
Mkt Cap
28.9B
Payout Ratio
26.42
Open
-
P/E
33.98
EPS
0.92
Shares
321.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 11:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 2:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 3:45PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 5:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 5:32AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Ball is the world's largest metal can manufacturer with market share over 40% in its three main regions (North America, Europe, and South America). The company is focused on increasing capacity amid a wave of new developed-market demand, while also investing in faster-growing emerging-market economies. Ball maintains a small presence in the U.S. defense industry through its aerospace segment. Ball spun-off its glass jar business in 1993 and is now owned by Newell. The company reports four segments - beverage packaging, North and Central America (43% of revenue), beverage packaging, EMEA (25%), beverage packaging, South America (15%), aerospace (14%) - and it generated $13.8 billion in revenue in 2021.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9000.970 0.0700
REV3.550B3.674B124.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ball Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ball (BLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ball (NYSE: BLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ball's (BLL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ball (BLL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ball (NYSE: BLL) was reported by Mizuho on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting BLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.65% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ball (BLL)?

A

The stock price for Ball (NYSE: BLL) is $90.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ball (BLL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ball (BLL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Ball (NYSE:BLL) reporting earnings?

A

Ball’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ball (BLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ball.

Q

What sector and industry does Ball (BLL) operate in?

A

Ball is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.