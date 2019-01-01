QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/111.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
110.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
972.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Bluejay Mining PLC is a UK based company, together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores copper, nickel, and zinc minerals. All the business activity of the group is operated through various geographical regions which include Greenland, Finland, and the UK. The company works on various projects which include Kangerluarsuk, Outokumpu Copper, Hammaslahti Copper-Gold-Zinc, and Enonkoski Nickel-Copper.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bluejay Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluejay Mining (BLLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluejay Mining (OTCQB: BLLYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bluejay Mining's (BLLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bluejay Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Bluejay Mining (BLLYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bluejay Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluejay Mining (BLLYF)?

A

The stock price for Bluejay Mining (OTCQB: BLLYF) is $0.1138 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:51:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluejay Mining (BLLYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bluejay Mining.

Q

When is Bluejay Mining (OTCQB:BLLYF) reporting earnings?

A

Bluejay Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bluejay Mining (BLLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluejay Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluejay Mining (BLLYF) operate in?

A

Bluejay Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.