Bluejay Mining PLC is a UK based company, together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores copper, nickel, and zinc minerals. All the business activity of the group is operated through various geographical regions which include Greenland, Finland, and the UK. The company works on various projects which include Kangerluarsuk, Outokumpu Copper, Hammaslahti Copper-Gold-Zinc, and Enonkoski Nickel-Copper.