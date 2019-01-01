Bell Equipment Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of material handling machines in South Africa. Its products include articulated dump trucks, haulage tractors, tractor loader backhoes, front-end loaders, sugar cane, and timber-loading equipment and construction equipment such as graders, dozers, and excavators. It machine are used for mining, construction, forestry, sugar, and related industries. It operates through below operation Manufacturing, assembly, logistics, and dealer sales operations and Direct Sales operation.