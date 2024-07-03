Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Dumps Another $3.25M Worth Of Tesla Shares Amid Searing Q2 Deliveries Rally

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a notable move by offloading a significant number of shares in Tesla Inc TSLA, despite the recent rally driven by the company’s impressive second-quarter delivery numbers.
The Tesla Trade
Ark Invest reduced its stake in Tesla across its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, selling 13,213 shares. This transaction came as a surprise, given that Tesla’s shares had recently soared 10.20% on Tuesday, marking the best intraday session since late April. Notably, on Tuesday, Ark Invest sold Tesla shares worth $14.5 million.
The boost was primarily driven by the Elon Musk-led company’s second-quarter performance. Tesla reported 443,956 deliveries, significantly exceeding the expected 439,000 vehicles. This upside surprise fueled a rally, propelling shares toward their 2024 high. The majority of sales came from the affordable Models 3 and Y, with only 21,551 units from the pricier Models X, S, and the new Cybertruck.
Based on the last closing price of $246.39, the value of the sold shares on Wednesday stands at approximately $3.25 million. For the day, Tesla stock shot up 6.5%.
Other Key Trades:
See Also: This Cannabis Company Unveils Unique Findings At Germany
- Ark Invest’s ARKF fund sold shares of Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.
- The ARKG fund bought 2,551 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA and sold shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV.
- The ARKK fund bought shares of Archer Aviation Inc ACHR and sold shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA.
- The ARKQ fund sold shares of AeroVironment Inc AVAV. The ARKX fund bought shares of Blade Air Mobility Inc BLDE.
Read Next:
Images via Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.