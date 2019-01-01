Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blade Air Mobility reported an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue came in at $26.63 million.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.93% increase in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Blade Air Mobility using advanced sorting and filters.
Blade Air Mobility Questions & Answers
Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $9.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.