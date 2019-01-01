Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blade Air Mobility reported an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue came in at $26.63 million.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.93% increase in the share price the next day.

