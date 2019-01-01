ñol

Blade Air Mobility
(NASDAQ:BLDE)
7.02
-0.08[-1.13%]
At close: May 26
7.02
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.92 - 7.28
52 Week High/Low5.32 - 11.99
Open / Close7.17 / 7.02
Float / Outstanding39.9M / 70.9M
Vol / Avg.1M / 561.7K
Mkt Cap497.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float39.9M

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blade Air Mobility reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.160

Quarterly Revenue

$26.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$26.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blade Air Mobility reported an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue came in at $26.63 million.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.93% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blade Air Mobility using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Blade Air Mobility Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) reporting earnings?
A

Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Blade Air Mobility’s (NASDAQ:BLDE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

