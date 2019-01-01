Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting BLDE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.45% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Blade Air Mobility maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blade Air Mobility, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blade Air Mobility was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $10.00. The current price Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) is trading at is $7.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
