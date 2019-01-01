Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blue Bird
Blue Bird Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) was reported by Roth Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting BLBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 137.70% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) was provided by Roth Capital, and Blue Bird upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blue Bird, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blue Bird was filed on February 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blue Bird (BLBD) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $16.00 to $29.00. The current price Blue Bird (BLBD) is trading at is $12.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
