Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blue Bird missed estimated earnings by 210.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $42.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.28 0.18 0.39 0.08 EPS Actual -0.07 0.07 0.19 0.05 Revenue Estimate 110.00M 242.50M 246.50M 171.50M Revenue Actual 129.22M 192.20M 196.66M 164.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.