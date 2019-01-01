ñol

Blue Bird
(NASDAQ:BLBD)
12.20
0.20[1.67%]
At close: May 26
12.20
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.11 - 12.55
52 Week High/Low11.43 - 28.12
Open / Close12.11 / 12.2
Float / Outstanding17.2M / 32M
Vol / Avg.47K / 104.5K
Mkt Cap390.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.38
Total Float17.2M

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blue Bird reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.310

Quarterly Revenue

$207.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$207.7M

Earnings Recap

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blue Bird missed estimated earnings by 210.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $42.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.28 0.18 0.39 0.08
EPS Actual -0.07 0.07 0.19 0.05
Revenue Estimate 110.00M 242.50M 246.50M 171.50M
Revenue Actual 129.22M 192.20M 196.66M 164.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Blue Bird Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) reporting earnings?
A

Blue Bird (BLBD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Q
What were Blue Bird’s (NASDAQ:BLBD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $332.6M, which beat the estimate of $329.4M.

