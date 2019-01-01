Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Blue Bird missed estimated earnings by 210.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $42.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 11.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blue Bird's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|0.18
|0.39
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|0.07
|0.19
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|110.00M
|242.50M
|246.50M
|171.50M
|Revenue Actual
|129.22M
|192.20M
|196.66M
|164.70M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Blue Bird using advanced sorting and filters.
Blue Bird Questions & Answers
Blue Bird (BLBD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.59.
The Actual Revenue was $332.6M, which beat the estimate of $329.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.