ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Black Hills
(NYSE:BKH)
76.79
-0.54[-0.70%]
At close: May 26
76.77
-0.0200[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low76.75 - 78.01
52 Week High/Low61.95 - 80.95
Open / Close77.95 / 76.77
Float / Outstanding48.7M / 64.8M
Vol / Avg.461.8K / 417.3K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E19.24
50d Avg. Price75.74
Div / Yield2.38/3.08%
Payout Ratio57.71
EPS1.82
Total Float48.7M

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Black Hills reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$1.820

Quarterly Revenue

$823.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$823.6M

Earnings Recap

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Hills beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65.

Revenue was up $190.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.28 0.65 0.35 1.66
EPS Actual 1.11 0.70 0.40 1.54
Revenue Estimate 488.10M 368.58M 406.26M 607.11M
Revenue Actual 562.50M 380.60M 372.60M 633.40M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Black Hills using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Black Hills Questions & Answers

Q
When is Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) reporting earnings?
A

Black Hills (BKH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Q
What were Black Hills’s (NYSE:BKH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $348M, which missed the estimate of $356.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.