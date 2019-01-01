Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Black Hills
Black Hills Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) was reported by Mizuho on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $76.00 expecting BKH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.03% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Black Hills (NYSE: BKH) was provided by Mizuho, and Black Hills downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Black Hills, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Black Hills was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Black Hills (BKH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $71.00 to $76.00. The current price Black Hills (BKH) is trading at is $76.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
