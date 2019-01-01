ñol

BJ's Restaurants
(NASDAQ:BJRI)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurant & leisure sector are trading higher amid overall market strength.
BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BJ's Restaurants reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$298.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$298.7M

Earnings Recap

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BJ's Restaurants beat estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $75.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.02 0.11 0.17 -0.66
EPS Actual -0.20 -0.13 0.26 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 298.19M 293.40M 284.34M 205.12M
Revenue Actual 291.27M 282.18M 290.28M 223.31M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BJ's Restaurants Questions & Answers

Q
When is BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reporting earnings?
A

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.52.

Q
What were BJ's Restaurants’s (NASDAQ:BJRI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $265.8M, which missed the estimate of $271.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.