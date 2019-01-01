BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BJ's Restaurants beat estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $75.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.11 0.17 -0.66 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.13 0.26 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 298.19M 293.40M 284.34M 205.12M Revenue Actual 291.27M 282.18M 290.28M 223.31M

