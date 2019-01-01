BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BJ's Restaurants
The latest price target for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) was reported by Barclays on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting BJRI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.04% downside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) was provided by Barclays, and BJ's Restaurants maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BJ's Restaurants, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BJ's Restaurants was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $26.00. The current price BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) is trading at is $26.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
