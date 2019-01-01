QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/46.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.78 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
288.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
29.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 12:03PM
BioPlus Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BioPlus Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioPlus Acquisition's (BIOS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioPlus Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOS) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on September 20, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.25 expecting BIOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -56.85% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS)?

A

The stock price for BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOS) is $9.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:12:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioPlus Acquisition.

Q

When is BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS) reporting earnings?

A

BioPlus Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioPlus Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) operate in?

A

BioPlus Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.