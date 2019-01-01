QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Bright Health Group Inc is a healthcare company. It consists of two reportable segments: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. It generates revenue from premiums, including value-based provider revenue, and fee-for-service provider revenue received from consumers and payors, as well as income from investments.

Bright Health Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bright Health Gr (BHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bright Health Gr (NYSE: BHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bright Health Gr's (BHG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bright Health Gr (BHG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bright Health Gr (NYSE: BHG) was reported by Barclays on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.17% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bright Health Gr (BHG)?

A

The stock price for Bright Health Gr (NYSE: BHG) is $3.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bright Health Gr (BHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Health Gr.

Q

When is Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) reporting earnings?

A

Bright Health Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 30, 2022.

Q

Is Bright Health Gr (BHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bright Health Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Bright Health Gr (BHG) operate in?

A

Bright Health Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.