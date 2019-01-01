|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-30
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bright Health Gr (NYSE: BHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bright Health Gr’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI), Aegon (NYSE:AEG) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL).
The latest price target for Bright Health Gr (NYSE: BHG) was reported by Barclays on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting BHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.17% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bright Health Gr (NYSE: BHG) is $3.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Health Gr.
Bright Health Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 30, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bright Health Gr.
Bright Health Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.