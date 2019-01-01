Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.980
Quarterly Revenue
$85.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$85.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Biglari Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Biglari Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) reporting earnings?
Biglari Holdings (BH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH)?
The Actual EPS was $17.17, which beat the estimate of $2.89.
What were Biglari Holdings’s (NYSE:BH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $213M, which missed the estimate of $218.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.