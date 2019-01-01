Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Biglari Holdings
Biglari Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) was reported by CL King on January 31, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) was provided by CL King, and Biglari Holdings downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Biglari Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Biglari Holdings was filed on January 31, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Biglari Holdings (BH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Biglari Holdings (BH) is trading at is $136.74, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.