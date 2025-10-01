Why Ryvyl Shares Are Trading Higher By 97%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Ryvyl Inc (NASDAQ:RVYL) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced a $75 million merger agreement with RTB Digital.
Ryvyl said it signed a definitive agreement to merge with privately-held Web3 digital media SaaS technology company RTB Digital, also known as Roundtable.
Ryvyl shares jumped 97.1% to $0.58 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Galaxy Payroll Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GLXG) surged 43.2% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Galaxy Payroll Group, last month, approved a 10-for-1 share consolidation.
- Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) gained 31.2% to $7.49 in pre-market trading. Lithium Americas reached an agreement with GM and U.S. DOE regarding first draw on DOE loan.
- Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) gained 25% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Tuesday.
- Nova Minerals Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:NVA) gained 22.2% to $20.04 in pre-market trading.
- Strive Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) jumped 22.2% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
- Nuburu Inc (NYSE:BURU) surged 18.4% to $0.18 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Tuesday.
- 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK) jumped 15.2% to $0.66 in pre-market trading. The Hong Kong-based business-to-business (B2B) IT solutions provider received a deficiency letter from NASDAQ's Listing Qualifications Department on September 25. The notice highlighted non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share, based on closing prices between August 13 and September 24.
- AES Corp (NYSE:AES) rose 13.2% to $14.90 in pre-market trading.
- Standard Lithium Ltd (NYSE:SLI) gained 7.7% to $3.63 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- BGSF Inc (NYSE:BGSF) fell 33.3% to $4.73 in pre-market trading.
- Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CETY) declined 29.8% to $0.20 in pre-market trading. Clean Energy Technology announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Etoiles Capital Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:EFTY) shares dipped 27.1% to $12.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) dipped 17% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 160% on Tuesday. Beneficient posted an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share for the fourth quarter.
- Delixy Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DLXY) fell 14.2% to $0.97 in the pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Tuesday.
- Sky Quarry Inc (NASDAQ:SKYQ) fell 13.4% to $0.53 in pre-market trading. Sky Quarry shares jumped 36% on Tuesday after the board authorized management to seek up to $100 million to launch a digital asset treasury strategy
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) declined 12.1% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of upsized public offering of common stock.
- Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:FBIO) dipped 10.3% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.
- AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) fell 6.7% to $83.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock.
- Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) fell 4% to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
