September 12, 2025 5:19 AM 3 min read

Why Adobe Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 4%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Adobe Inc. ADBE rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook after Thursday's closing bell.

Adobe reported quarterly earnings of $5.31 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $5.18. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.99 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $5.91 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Adobe shares jumped 4.4% to $365.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB shares gained 94.3% to $6.45 in pre-market trading following the company's announcement of the successful development of second-generation T-cell engagers targeting solid tumors.
  • Huize Holding Limited HUIZ rose 61.5% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
  • Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH gained 46.2% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Thursday.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN rose 43.5% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Thursday.
  • Vestand Inc. VSTD jumped 43% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Thursday.
  • BGSF, Inc. BGSF rose 33.4% to $8.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share.
  • IBEX Limited IBEX gained 27.6% to $38.86 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY26 sales guidance.
  • GoPro, Inc. GPRO surged 11.5% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 23% on Thursday.
  • Angel Studios, Inc. ANGX gained 9.8% to $14.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.

Losers

  • Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT dipped 50.6% to $0.1751 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 200-for-1 reverse stock split.
  • Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT fell 27.1% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.
  • XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA fell 20.4% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering.
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX fell 14.2% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Thursday.
  • New Era Energy & Digital Inc NUAI declined 14% to $0.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 48% on Thursday.
  • Gogoro Inc GGR shares dipped 13.5% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Thursday.
  • GRI Bio Inc GRI declined 12.7% to $1.79 in pre-market trading. GRI Bio shares jumped 31% on Thursday after the company announced interim 6-week lung function results from its ongoing Phase 2a study evaluating GRI-0621 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
  • RH RH dipped 11.5% to $201.98 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. RH reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $899.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $904.64 million.
  • Frequency Electronics Inc FEIM fell 11% to $30.56 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat financial results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd ZYBT fell 9.3% to $8.35 in the pre-market trading after declining 11% on Thursday.

