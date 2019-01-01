BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BankFinancial
The latest price target for BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) was reported by DA Davidson on September 28, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) was provided by DA Davidson, and BankFinancial downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BankFinancial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BankFinancial was filed on September 28, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 28, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BankFinancial (BFIN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price BankFinancial (BFIN) is trading at is $9.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
