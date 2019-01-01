BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BankFinancial beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $119.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BankFinancial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.11
|0.14
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.13
|0.10
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|10.98M
|10.80M
|11.20M
|11.23M
|Revenue Actual
|12.40M
|12.20M
|11.84M
|13.14M
Earnings History
BankFinancial Questions & Answers
BankFinancial (BFIN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.15.
The Actual Revenue was $13.8M, which beat the estimate of $13.4M.
