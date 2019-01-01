ñol

BankFinancial
(NASDAQ:BFIN)
9.785
0.025[0.26%]
Last update: 12:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.77 - 9.8
52 Week High/Low9.66 - 12.79
Open / Close9.77 / -
Float / Outstanding12.2M / 13.2M
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 36.9K
Mkt Cap129M
P/E18.42
50d Avg. Price10.35
Div / Yield0.4/4.10%
Payout Ratio75.47
EPS0.1
Total Float12.2M

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BankFinancial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$12.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.2M

Earnings Recap

 

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out: Executives buy around $88 million of four stocks

Earnings

BankFinancial beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $119.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BankFinancial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.11 0.14 0.14
EPS Actual 0.12 0.13 0.10 0.17
Revenue Estimate 10.98M 10.80M 11.20M 11.23M
Revenue Actual 12.40M 12.20M 11.84M 13.14M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BankFinancial Questions & Answers

Q
When is BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) reporting earnings?
A

BankFinancial (BFIN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Q
What were BankFinancial’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.8M, which beat the estimate of $13.4M.

