BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out: Executives buy around $88 million of four stocks

Earnings

BankFinancial beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $119.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BankFinancial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.11 0.14 0.14 EPS Actual 0.12 0.13 0.10 0.17 Revenue Estimate 10.98M 10.80M 11.20M 11.23M Revenue Actual 12.40M 12.20M 11.84M 13.14M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.