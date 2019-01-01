QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based services for the video ecosystem. The firm targets its solutions at media companies, broadcasters, publishers, and corporations. Brightcove Video Cloud is the firm's flagship product, enabling customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Video Cloud generates a significant portion of the firm's revenue through a subscription-based software-as-a-service model. Other products include Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service. It generates a large majority of its revenue in North America and Asia.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.100 0.0700
REV51.550M52.641M1.091M

Brightcove Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brightcove (BCOV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brightcove's (BCOV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brightcove (BCOV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) was reported by Lake Street on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting BCOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.83% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brightcove (BCOV)?

A

The stock price for Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) is $7.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brightcove (BCOV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brightcove.

Q

When is Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) reporting earnings?

A

Brightcove’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Brightcove (BCOV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brightcove.

Q

What sector and industry does Brightcove (BCOV) operate in?

A

Brightcove is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.