Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based services for the video ecosystem. The firm targets its solutions at media companies, broadcasters, publishers, and corporations. Brightcove Video Cloud is the firm's flagship product, enabling customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Video Cloud generates a significant portion of the firm's revenue through a subscription-based software-as-a-service model. Other products include Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service. It generates a large majority of its revenue in North America and Asia.