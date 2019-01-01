|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|0.100
|0.0700
|REV
|51.550M
|52.641M
|1.091M
You can purchase shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brightcove’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) was reported by Lake Street on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting BCOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.83% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) is $7.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brightcove.
Brightcove’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brightcove.
Brightcove is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.