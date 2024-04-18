IZEA Worldwide And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

IZEA Worldwide

The Trade: IZEA Worldwide, Inc. IZEA 10% owner GP Cash Management Ltd acquired a total of 7,136 shares an average price of $2.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $17,840.

10% owner GP Cash Management Ltd acquired a total of 7,136 shares an average price of $2.50. To acquire these shares, it cost around $17,840. What’s Happening: On April 1, IZEA Worldwide posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On April 1, IZEA Worldwide posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What IZEA Worldwide Does: IZEA Worldwide Inc is a create economy, specializing in providing software solutions and professional services that connect brands with a broad spectrum of social influencers and content creators.

PetVivo Holdings

The Trade : PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PETV President and CEO John Lai acquired a total of 150,000 shares at at an average price of $0.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $90,000.

: President and CEO John Lai acquired a total of 150,000 shares at at an average price of $0.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $90,000. What’s Happening : On March 11, PetVivo Holdings named Garry Lowenthal as the Chief Financial Officer.

: On March 11, PetVivo Holdings named Garry Lowenthal as the Chief Financial Officer. What PetVivo Holdings Does: PetVivo Holdings Inc is an emerging biomedical device company. The group is focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals.

Brightcove

The Trade : Brightcove Inc. BCOV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 56,831 shares at an average price of $1.69. The insider spent around $95,857 to buy those shares.

: 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 56,831 shares at an average price of $1.69. The insider spent around $95,857 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On April 10, Brightcove named John Wagner as Chief Financial Officer.

: On April 10, Brightcove named John Wagner as Chief Financial Officer. What Brightcove Does: Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based streaming technology and services.

