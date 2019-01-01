Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brightcove
Brightcove Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) was reported by Lake Street on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting BCOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.55% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) was provided by Lake Street, and Brightcove downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brightcove, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brightcove was filed on February 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brightcove (BCOV) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $14.00 to $9.00. The current price Brightcove (BCOV) is trading at is $6.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.