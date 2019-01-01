BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BayCom
BayCom Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on April 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting BCML to fall to within 12 months (a possible -25.54% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) was provided by Janney Montgomery Scott, and BayCom maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BayCom, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BayCom was filed on April 28, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BayCom (BCML) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $17.00. The current price BayCom (BCML) is trading at is $22.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
