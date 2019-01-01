BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:08 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BayCom beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $6.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BayCom's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.47 0.42 0.42 EPS Actual 0.51 0.51 0.49 0.40 Revenue Estimate 18.20M 18.27M 18.63M 18.03M Revenue Actual 21.77M 21.75M 20.23M 20.32M



