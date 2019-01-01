ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BayCom
(NASDAQ:BCML)
22.30
0.13[0.59%]
Last update: 9:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.26 - 22.3
52 Week High/Low16.47 - 23.52
Open / Close22.3 / -
Float / Outstanding12.7M / 13.6M
Vol / Avg.3.1K / 76K
Mkt Cap302.8M
P/E11.03
50d Avg. Price22.11
Div / Yield0.2/0.90%
Payout Ratio2.49
EPS0.51
Total Float12.7M

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BayCom reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.510

Quarterly Revenue

$26.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$25M

Earnings Recap

 

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:08 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BayCom beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $6.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BayCom's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.50 0.47 0.42 0.42
EPS Actual 0.51 0.51 0.49 0.40
Revenue Estimate 18.20M 18.27M 18.63M 18.03M
Revenue Actual 21.77M 21.75M 20.23M 20.32M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BayCom using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BayCom Questions & Answers

Q
When is BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) reporting earnings?
A

BayCom (BCML) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were BayCom’s (NASDAQ:BCML) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $14.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.