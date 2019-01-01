Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) was reported by Small Cap Consumer Research on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting BBW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.72% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) was provided by Small Cap Consumer Research, and Build-A-Bear Workshop maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Build-A-Bear Workshop, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Build-A-Bear Workshop was filed on January 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $33.00. The current price Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is trading at is $16.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.