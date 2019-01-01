ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Build-A-Bear Workshop
(NYSE:BBW)
16.6901
0.0101[0.06%]
At close: May 25
19.56
2.8699[17.20%]
PreMarket: 8:14AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.59 - 23.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding12.8M / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.59.3K / 327.2K
Mkt Cap263.7M
P/E5.69
50d Avg. Price18.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.53
Total Float12.8M

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Build-A-Bear Workshop reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.890

Quarterly Revenue

$117.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$130M

Earnings Recap

 

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 34.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $25.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.92 -0.17 -0.20 -0.53
EPS Actual 0.97 0.38 0.43 0.60
Revenue Estimate 129.87M 84.56M 81.00M 42.95M
Revenue Actual 129.96M 95.14M 94.73M 91.69M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Build-A-Bear Workshop using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Build-A-Bear Workshop Questions & Answers

Q
When is Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reporting earnings?
A

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which beat the estimate of $-0.20.

Q
What were Build-A-Bear Workshop’s (NYSE:BBW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $77.2M, which missed the estimate of $78.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.