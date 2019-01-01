Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 34.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $25.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|-0.17
|-0.20
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.38
|0.43
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|129.87M
|84.56M
|81.00M
|42.95M
|Revenue Actual
|129.96M
|95.14M
|94.73M
|91.69M
Earnings History
Build-A-Bear Workshop Questions & Answers
Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which beat the estimate of $-0.20.
The Actual Revenue was $77.2M, which missed the estimate of $78.6M.
