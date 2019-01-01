QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
The Container Store Group Inc is a U.S. based specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. It offers a collection of multifunctional and customizable storage and organization solutions. The company consists of two segments., The Container store segment which consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business, and The Elfa segment which involves designing and manufacturing of component-based shelving and drawer systems and made-to-measure sliding doors. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Container store segment. The company sells its products in the US and other countries.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.280 0.0700
REV262.040M267.304M5.264M

Container Store Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Container Store Group (TCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Container Store Group's (TCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Container Store Group (TCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting TCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.05% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Container Store Group (TCS)?

A

The stock price for Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) is $8.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Container Store Group (TCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Container Store Group.

Q

When is Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) reporting earnings?

A

Container Store Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Container Store Group (TCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Container Store Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Container Store Group (TCS) operate in?

A

Container Store Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.