|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|0.280
|0.0700
|REV
|262.040M
|267.304M
|5.264M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Container Store Group’s space includes: Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).
The latest price target for Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting TCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.05% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) is $8.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Container Store Group.
Container Store Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Container Store Group.
Container Store Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.