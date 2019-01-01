The Container Store Group Inc is a U.S. based specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. It offers a collection of multifunctional and customizable storage and organization solutions. The company consists of two segments., The Container store segment which consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business, and The Elfa segment which involves designing and manufacturing of component-based shelving and drawer systems and made-to-measure sliding doors. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Container store segment. The company sells its products in the US and other countries.