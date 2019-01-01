BBVA (NYSE:BBVA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BBVA beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
BBVA Questions & Answers
BBVA (BBVA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $7.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.