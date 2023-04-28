Snap, Pinterest And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Cloudflare, Inc. NET tumbled 25.3% to $44.51 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak revenue guidance and said it expects external headwinds to persist through the end of the fiscal year.

WeWork Inc. WE dipped 20.1% to $0.3505 in pre-market after gaining 7% on Thursday. WeWork recently received listing non-compliance notice from NYSE.

Snap Inc. SNAP declined 18.3% to $8.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.

Pinterest, Inc. PINS shares dropped 14.1% to $23.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Pinterest reported an increase in total costs and expenses in Q1.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR shares fell 9.8% to $181.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.

NatWest Group plc NWG dropped 7.2% to $6.47 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed a 20 billion pound decline in deposits during the first quarter.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc MCRB declined 6.1% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Thursday. The FDA approved Seres and Nestlé Health Science's Vowst (fecal microbiota spores, live-brpk), an orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile Infection (CDI) in adults after antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI).

Banco Santander, S.A. SAN fell 5% to $3.43 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a 46.6% year-over-year decline in first-quarter net profit.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA dropped 5% to $7.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

ING Groep N.V. ING fell 4.8% to $12.04 in pre-market trading after adding over 3% on Thursday.

Barclays PLC BCS dropped 3.8% to $7.86 in pre-market trading. Barclays shares gained over 7% on Thursday after the company reported Q1 financial results.

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN fell 1.6% to $108.08 in pre-market trading. Amazon.com reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

