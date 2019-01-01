|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BBQ Hldgs’s space includes: BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH).
The latest price target for BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) was reported by Craig-Hallum on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting BBQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.54% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) is $14.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BBQ Hldgs.
BBQ Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BBQ Hldgs.
BBQ Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.