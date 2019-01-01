QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
BBQ Holdings Inc operates restaurants, which offer full table service, feature wood-smoked and off-the-grill entree favorites that fit into the barbeque category. It has company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, and the UAE and it operates within the industry segment of foodservice. Each restaurant features a selection of hickory-smoked and off-the-grill barbecue favorites, such as flame-grilled St. Louis-style and baby back ribs, Texas beef brisket, Georgia chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. Its restaurants offer side items, such as cornbread, potato salad, coleslaw, Shack Fries and Wilbur Beans.

BBQ Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BBQ Hldgs (BBQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BBQ Hldgs's (BBQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BBQ Hldgs (BBQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) was reported by Craig-Hallum on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting BBQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.54% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BBQ Hldgs (BBQ)?

A

The stock price for BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ: BBQ) is $14.92 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BBQ Hldgs (BBQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BBQ Hldgs.

Q

When is BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) reporting earnings?

A

BBQ Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is BBQ Hldgs (BBQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BBQ Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does BBQ Hldgs (BBQ) operate in?

A

BBQ Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.