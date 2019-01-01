BBQ Holdings Inc operates restaurants, which offer full table service, feature wood-smoked and off-the-grill entree favorites that fit into the barbeque category. It has company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, and the UAE and it operates within the industry segment of foodservice. Each restaurant features a selection of hickory-smoked and off-the-grill barbecue favorites, such as flame-grilled St. Louis-style and baby back ribs, Texas beef brisket, Georgia chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. Its restaurants offer side items, such as cornbread, potato salad, coleslaw, Shack Fries and Wilbur Beans.