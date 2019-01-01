QQQ
BB Biotech AG is a part of the healthcare sector in Switzerland. Its primary activity includes making investments, especially in the biotechnology market and is one of the largest investors in the field of biotechnology. The focus of the investments is on those listed companies that focus on the development and marketing of novel drugs with a clear value for the health care system. BB Biotech follows a strategy of carefully screening and selecting biotechnology firms with a long-term time horizon and having established products in the marketplace. Geographically it earns key revenue from the Netherlands.

BB Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BB Biotech (BBAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BB Biotech (OTCEM: BBAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BB Biotech's (BBAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BB Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for BB Biotech (BBAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BB Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for BB Biotech (BBAGF)?

A

The stock price for BB Biotech (OTCEM: BBAGF) is $82.4 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 16:50:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BB Biotech (BBAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BB Biotech.

Q

When is BB Biotech (OTCEM:BBAGF) reporting earnings?

A

BB Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BB Biotech (BBAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BB Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does BB Biotech (BBAGF) operate in?

A

BB Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.