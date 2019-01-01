Banner (NASDAQ:BANR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Banner
Banner Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $66.00 expecting BANR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.23% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Banner maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Banner, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Banner was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Banner (BANR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $64.00 to $66.00. The current price Banner (BANR) is trading at is $56.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
