Banner (NASDAQ:BANR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banner beat estimated earnings by 20.91%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was down $3.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banner's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|1.15
|1.11
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.47
|1.57
|1.56
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|123.83M
|122.55M
|122.62M
|132.76M
|Revenue Actual
|146.00M
|155.48M
|149.89M
|141.93M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Banner Questions & Answers
