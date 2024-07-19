Netflix To Rally More Than 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $700 to $710. Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Mahaney maintained an Outperform rating. Netflix shares declined 0.7% to close at $643.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc increased the price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD from $23 to $25. Keybanc analyst Alex Markgraff maintained an Overweight rating. Robinhood shares fell 5.6% to close at $22.83 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG from $430 to $475. Stifel analyst Rick Wise maintained a Buy rating. Intuitive Surgical shares fell 2.4% to close at $416.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Banner Corporation BANR price target from $51 to $65. Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained an Overweight rating. Banner shares fell 1.4% to close at $58.49 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities boosted the price target for D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI from $170 to $210. JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht maintained a Market Outperform. D.R. Horton shares gained 10.1% to close at $173.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE price target from $18 to $16. Mizuho analyst Uy Ear maintained a Neutral rating. Sage Therapeutics shares closed at $12.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank Corporation MTB price target from $170 to $180. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating. M&T Bank shares closed at $167.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush cut Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $575 to $510. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. Domino’s shares closed at $409.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Arm Holdings plc ARM price target from $107 to $190. Morgan Stanley analyst Lee Simpson upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Arm Holdings shares closed at $158.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $195 to $203. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained a Market Perform rating. JPMorgan shares closed at $209.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Check This Out:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetIntraday UpdateMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalyst forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in