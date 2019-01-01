Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Barnes Gr
Barnes Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) was reported by Truist Securities on April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting B to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.44% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) was provided by Truist Securities, and Barnes Gr maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Barnes Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Barnes Gr was filed on April 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Barnes Gr (B) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $41.00. The current price Barnes Gr (B) is trading at is $34.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
