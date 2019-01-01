ñol

Barnes Gr
(NYSE:B)
34.91
0.01[0.03%]
At close: May 25
34.90
-0.0100[-0.03%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.08 - 56.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding36.2M / 50.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 278.6K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E17.63
50d Avg. Price36.85
Div / Yield0.64/1.83%
Payout Ratio32.32
EPS0.4
Total Float36.2M

Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Barnes Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 29

EPS

$0.410

Quarterly Revenue

$312.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$312.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes Gr beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $10.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.51 0.43 0.31
EPS Actual 0.55 0.55 0.45 0.38
Revenue Estimate 315.58M 319.31M 304.15M 278.80M
Revenue Actual 311.00M 325.06M 321.16M 301.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Barnes Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Barnes Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) reporting earnings?
A

Barnes Gr (B) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Barnes Gr (NYSE:B)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Q
What were Barnes Gr’s (NYSE:B) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $364.5M, which beat the estimate of $335.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.