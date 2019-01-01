Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes Gr beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $10.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.51 0.43 0.31 EPS Actual 0.55 0.55 0.45 0.38 Revenue Estimate 315.58M 319.31M 304.15M 278.80M Revenue Actual 311.00M 325.06M 321.16M 301.63M

