Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Antares Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The company's products include OTREXUP, Elestrin, Gelnique, Makena, and others.

Antares Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Antares Pharma (ATRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Antares Pharma's (ATRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Antares Pharma (ATRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ATRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Antares Pharma (ATRS)?

A

The stock price for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) is $3.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Antares Pharma (ATRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Antares Pharma.

Q

When is Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reporting earnings?

A

Antares Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Antares Pharma (ATRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Antares Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Antares Pharma (ATRS) operate in?

A

Antares Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.