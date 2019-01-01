QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 20.16
Mkt Cap
437.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
31.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Astronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astronics (ATROB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astronics (OTCPK: ATROB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astronics's (ATROB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astronics.

Q

What is the target price for Astronics (ATROB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Astronics (ATROB)?

A

The stock price for Astronics (OTCPK: ATROB) is $13.91 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:09:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astronics (ATROB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astronics.

Q

When is Astronics (OTCPK:ATROB) reporting earnings?

A

Astronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astronics (ATROB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Astronics (ATROB) operate in?

A

Astronics is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.